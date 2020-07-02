RGP Carry Out Extensive Anti-Money Laundering Operation

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

RGP officers from the Crimes Division executed search warrants at six different residential addresses this morning, as part of a wide-ranging anti-money laundering initiative in Gibraltar.

Acting on information received the extensive RGP operation was led by the Money Laundering Investigation Unit.

As a result a number of financial documents, electronic devices and luxury items were seized.

Earlier this week there was a crime clampdown in the Campo area carried out by the Guardia Civil against money laundering, with suspected local ties.

Twenty RGP officers carried out the searches across the Rock including dwellings in Mid-Harbours, Chilton Court and the Upper Town.

No arrests have been made.

An RGP spokesman said: “The investigation continues and is part of ongoing cross-border law enforcement cooperation in the fight against organized crime and money laundering.”