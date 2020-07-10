Cathal Yeats Appointed Assistant Commissioner

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2020 .

On the advice and agreement of the Gibraltar Police Authority, His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel has appointed Superintendent Cathal Yeats as Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police effective from 9th July 2020.

His Excellency the Governor has congratulated Assistant Commissioner Yeats on a much deserved recognition of his "long and exemplary service" in the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger also extends his best wishes upon Mr Yeats’ appointment and is looking forward to working with him to drive forward the change management programme within the RGP, in order to implement HMICFRS recommendations and deliver the "best policing service" to the people of Gibraltar.