HM Customs Seize Cigarettes Concealed In Car Tyres

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2020 .

HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team have arrested two Spanish Nationals and seized a vehicle with approximately 57 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon at around 16:00 when the occupants of a vehicle were seen to be acting suspiciously in the area of Flat Bastion Road.

Minutes later, the Officers carried out a stop and search on Line Wall Road and then conveyed the vehicle to Four Corners Station. A systematic search was then conducted, revealing 14 cartons and 4 packets of cigarettes in the front left tyre.

The defendants then admitted that all four tyres were loaded with the same amount of cigarettes. In total, Officers seized 57 cartons and 6 packets of cigarettes. Investigations continue.