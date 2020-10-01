UK Resident Charged With 12 Counts Of Fraud By False Representation

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2020 .

A 20 year old resident of the United Kingdom was arrested and charged yesterday with 12 counts of Fraud by False Representation.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

This was a result of him being identified by Officers, as having been involved in fraudulent transactions at a number of establishments, including restaurants and retail shops in Gibraltar.

Between the 26th and 29th September, Kyrie Calpe Washington FOSTER of Peterborough, fraudulently made 8 payments at 4 establishments to the value of over £1,000 with a further four attempts to purchase goods which were not authorised to the value of almost £500. The fraudulent payments were all made using stolen debit/credit card details.

The defendant was charged with the offences and kept in Custody overnight at New Mole House Police Station. He is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court today.