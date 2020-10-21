Two Men Charged With Money Laundering

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2020 .

Officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) yesterday arrested and charged 67 year old Ashok Rupani and 34 year old Avinash Rupani for offences of conspiracy to defraud and making arrangements to launder the proceeds of criminal conduct.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Mr Ashok Rupani was further arrested and charged in his capacity as director of Southease Limited, a tobacco wholesaler, for the acquisition of criminal property.

The investigation arose as a result of the armed robbery in June 2017 at Southease Limited’s warehouse in New Harbours Industrial Estate, where significant sums of cash were kept on the business premises. These charges relate to the culmination of over two years of painstaking investigation by the MLIU, in conjunction with independent forensic accountants that have disclosed the under declaration to HM Customs of over £12 million worth of tobacco sales, between 2015 and 2017.

Both are due to appear in Court this morning.





