Three Years In Prison For Man Who Engaged In Sexual Activity With A Child

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2020 .

A 24-year-old man has today been sentenced at the Supreme Court to three years imprisonment for one count of sexual activity with a child under 16.

Dylan Trinidad was arrested in December 2018 by detectives from the RGP Safeguarding Team and later charged with one count of sexual activity with a child under 16 and four charges relating to the possession of hundreds of indecent images of children, with one of these charges linked to the copying of the images to another digital media storage device.

The sentence imposed today will run following completion of time he is serving in custody at HM Prison Windmill Hill for other offences unrelated to this investigation.

No separate penalty was imposed in relation to charges of Possession of Indecent Images of Children, but these were charges were referred to as an aggravating factor.

The indecent images relate solely to the victim in this case and not to any other children in the community.