RGP Seize £1400 Of Psychoactive Mushrooms

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2020 .

This morning, the RGP arrested a local man for Possession of a Class A Drug and Possession of a Class A Drug with intent to Supply. The RGP says officers located and seized numerous bags containing suspected psychoactive mushrooms, known as ‘PSILOCIN’.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

During the early hours of this morning, acting on information received, Drug Squad Officers executed a Search Warrant at an address in Glacis Estate. Forced entry was used to facilitate access.

Once within the premises, officers located and seized numerous bags containing suspected psychoactive mushrooms, known as ‘PSILOCIN’, a Class A Drug. These were subsequently found to weigh a combined total of approximately 68.5 grams, with a street value of about £1,400. Paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, such as clear plastic wrappers and digital scales were also located and seized.

A 38 year old local male has been arrested for the offences of Possession of a Class A Drug and Possession of a Class A Drug with intent to Supply. He is currently on Police Bail pending further enquiries. Further arrests are expected.