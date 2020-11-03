RGP Arrest Three Men Suspected Of Dealing Cocaine

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2020 .

The RGP says they arrested three men over Sunday evening and Monday morning on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Three men were arrested on Sunday evening and early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences.

A 23 year old local man was arrested on suspicion of Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply Controlled Class A and C drugs, namely several wrappers of Cocaine and diazepam tablets. He was also arrested on suspicion of Intimidation of a Witness and Resisting Arrest.

A 32 year old Spanish man resident in Gibraltar was arrested on suspicion of Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A drug, namely several wrappers of cocaine.

A 23 year old local man was arrested on suspicion of the Possession of Controlled Class A and B drugs, and on suspicion of Supplying Controlled Class A drugs.

The arrests came about after two of the men were challenged and arrested by Response Team officers at Ocean Village on Sunday evening on suspicion of the possession of several wrappers containing cocaine.

An investigation by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services Division led by the RGP Drug Squad ensued. Searches conducted at three local residences and at Ocean Village into the early hours of Monday morning resulted in the seizure of mobile devices, additional cocaine wrappers and paraphernalia associated with the illicit supply of controlled drugs.

The street value of the drugs seized is of approximately £2,500.00.

All three men are on bail pending further investigation.





