HM Customs Seize 1,100 Cartons Of Cigarettes In Two Separate Incidents

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2020 .

HM Customs Enforcement and Marine Units have seized 1,100 cartons of cigarettes and one Spanish registered vehicle. Both incidents took place last night.

In the first incident, HMC Seeker was patrolling Gibraltar waters when they saw a small rigid inflatable boat heading towards our coastline. HMC Seeker approached the small vessel and found it to be loaded with boxes wrapped in black plastic bags. The occupants started jettisoning the boxes and navigated under the extension jetty, where they continued jettisoning the rest of the cargo. The small rigid inflatable boat sped out through the other side of the jetty and made good the escape. HMC Seeker’s crew retrieved 700 cartons of cigarettes from the harbour waters.

In the second incident, the Enforcement Unit patrol crew was dispatched to the area of Halifax Road where they saw an abandoned Spanish registered vehicle at the roundabout. The vehicle was open and the keys were still in the ignition. The officers then carried out a search and retrieved 400 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

Investigations continue.