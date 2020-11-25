Commissioner Of Police: “Domestic Abuse Is An Abhorrent Crime And Is Totally Unacceptable In Gibraltar”

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) says it has transformed its approach to Domestic Abuse investigations in line with the recommendations of Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS).

A statement from the RGP follows below:

This autumn, a major step forward was to collaborate with Safelives, a UK charity aimed at stopping/preventing Domestic Abuse, who provided Domestic Abuse matters training to every single RGP officer. In addition, 23 ‘Domestic Abuse Champions’ were specially chosen to lead relevant debriefs and to assist with the RGP’s response to incidents.

Working alongside the Minister for Justice, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, it was possible for the RGP to invite staff from other agencies including the GHA, Care Agency and Probation services to attend the same training package, a package which aimed to change the attitudes, culture and behaviour of frontline officers when dealing with cases of domestic abuse. The coursework was written by SafeLives’ Melani Morgan who is their lead on ‘Domestic Abuse Matters’ and who is a retired police officer and survivor of domestic abuse, in partnership with the College of Policing.

The RGP has also established a new team, the Domestic Abuse Team (DAT) which aims to send out the following message – ‘There is a way out of abusive relationships’. The Team will encourage people who may be experiencing domestic abuse to take the first step and get help. Anyone who contacts the Team can speak to a specialist trained officer who will work with them to find the best way forward. These officers are trained to provide non-judgemental emotional support as well as practical help with issues including personal safety and signposting to other agencies.

In order to raise the visibility of the message and to reinforce the message of support from the Royal Gibraltar Police, two police patrol cars have the domestic abuse poster on the rear windscreens. This is to reassure the public that helping victims of domestic abuse is very firmly at the forefront of police business.

RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “Domestic abuse is an abhorrent crime and is totally unacceptable in Gibraltar – or anywhere else. We have established DAT & the new Victim Support Team (VST) to ensure that all victims of crime can access the support they need and whenever they need it. Specialist support for anyone affected by domestic abuse is available now and it is completely confidential. Supporting vulnerable people and victims is a key part of policing and is a commitment we have pledged to make them feel safer. We urge anyone affected by domestic abuse to contact DAT or VST for support and advice.”

Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane, head of the Public Protection Unit said: “Domestic abuse can be extremely complex and can include psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse. For this reason, some people may not even realise they are a victim, which is why campaigns like this are so important. It is essential that as many people as possible have access to support to ensure the right measures are being taken to keep them and their families safe, particularly children.

“Our specially trained officers act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.”

Anyone affected by domestic abuse can contact DAT on 20072500 or by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In case of emergency call 199

Confidentiality is guaranteed.



