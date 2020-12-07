Man Charged With Facilitating Illegal Immigration

The RGP says a resident of Sheffield, 43 year old UK national Faisal Tayeh MUQIZAL has  been charged with one count of Assisting Illegal Immigration into Another State. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

MUQIZAL was arrested by RGP Special Branch officers at the land frontier on  Sunday morning, as part of an intelligence-led operation. At the time of his  arrest, MUQIZAL had just entered Gibraltar on foot escorting two males of  Middle Eastern origin who purported to be Swedish passport holders. All  three individuals were due to board a flight to the UK departing Gibraltar later  that morning.  

When challenged by Police, the 2 males were confirmed to be impostors  travelling on Swedish passports belonging to third-parties. They were refused  entry into Gibraltar and returned to Spain where they were detained by  Spanish authorities. MUQIZAL was arrested and conveyed to New Mole  House Police Headquarters.  



