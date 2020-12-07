Man Charged With Facilitating Illegal Immigration

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2020 .

The RGP says a resident of Sheffield, 43 year old UK national Faisal Tayeh MUQIZAL has been charged with one count of Assisting Illegal Immigration into Another State.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

MUQIZAL was arrested by RGP Special Branch officers at the land frontier on Sunday morning, as part of an intelligence-led operation. At the time of his arrest, MUQIZAL had just entered Gibraltar on foot escorting two males of Middle Eastern origin who purported to be Swedish passport holders. All three individuals were due to board a flight to the UK departing Gibraltar later that morning.

When challenged by Police, the 2 males were confirmed to be impostors travelling on Swedish passports belonging to third-parties. They were refused entry into Gibraltar and returned to Spain where they were detained by Spanish authorities. MUQIZAL was arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Headquarters.





