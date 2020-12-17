Drugs Seizure In Montagu Gardens

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2020 .

A 23 year old local man has been arrested on suspicion of Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B drug, namely cannabis resin, with a street value of approximately £3,600.

The arrest follows an operation conducted by RGP Drugs Squad officers yesterday morning in the area of Montagu Gardens estate. During searches of a flat and a garage within the estate, officers located and seized the drugs, together with paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs, including digital scales and cellophane wrappings.

The man was later interviewed and is currently on Police bail pending further investigation.