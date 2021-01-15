Local Man Pleads Guilty to Burglary - Sentenced To Three Months

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2021 .

A 22-year-old local man was charged yesterday evening with one count of Burglary.

Robert Casey, of Lime Kiln Steps, was arrested yesterday afternoon by Drug Squad officers, who at the time were supporting a Burglary investigation being conducted jointly by Response Team officers & Criminal Investigation Department detectives.

The burglary had been committed at a licensed premises on Wednesday 13th January. Property from the premises was recovered following a search of CASEY’s residence.

CASEY appeared before the Magistrates’ Court this morning and pleaded guilty to Burglary, following which he was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.