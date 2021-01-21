Local Man Charged With Child Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 21 January 2021 .

The RGP says local man, Nicholas Canepa (32), has today been charged with the following offences; sexual assault of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Local man Nicholas CANEPA (32) has today been charged with the following offences:

• Sexual assault of a child under 13

• Sexual assault of a child

The charges follow an investigation conducted by detectives from the RGP Public Protection Unit’s Safeguarding Team, in connection with CANEPA’s arrest in October 2020 following the disclosure of offences that had occurred over a period of time.

He is due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday) morning.