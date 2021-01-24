RGP Makes Fuel Seizures And Four Arrests, Disrupting Drugs Trafficking in the Strait

Four people have been arrested and one vehicle and 58 containers containing 1,276 litres of fuel have been seized by Response Team & Drug Squad officers over the weekend, dealing a blow to drug trafficking operations in the Strait.

In the first of two interventions, uniformed Response Team officers responded to information received from an off-duty officer on Friday 22nd January, resulting in the arrests of four local men aged 21-31 in the areas of Windmill Hill Road and Lathbury Barracks.

The offences included being Knowingly Concerned in the Importation of a Controlled Drug, the Transportation of Dangerous Goods (37 fuel containers inside a locally registered 4x4 vehicle) and breaches of Civil Contingencies Emergency Regulations.

Almost simultaneously, Drug Squad officers conducted a search of Eaton Park garages at Devil’s Tower Road that concluded with the seizure of additional fuel stored in 21 plastic containers, of the type commonly used by organised crime groups to refuel drugs-trafficking RHIBs out at sea.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.