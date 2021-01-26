Third Man Pleads Guilty To Burglary

26 January 2021

The RGP says a 30 year old man who burgled a local bar was given a four-month prison sentence at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Christopher WINK, of Coelho House, Naval Hospital Road, initially pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge, but changed his plea to guilty at court.

At the Magistrates’ Court on Friday the 15th of January, another local man, Robert CASEY, 22, of Lime Kiln Steps, pleaded guilty to his part in the burglary.

He was given a sentence of three months’ imprisonment.

And on Tuesday the 19th of January, 33-year-old Riyen LEA, of no fixed place of abode, was given a 12-week sentence at the Magistrates’ Court.

LEA pleaded guilty to a charge of Burglary and Possession of an Article with a Point.

He was sentenced to 9 weeks for the Burglary and 3 weeks for the Possession of an Article with a Point – with the sentences to run consecutively.

All three men were arrested and charged following a break in at a licensed premises in the South District last Wednesday the 13th of January.