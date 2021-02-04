Information Provided By The Public Leads To Seizure Of Fuel Containers

Following last week’s appeal for information, RGP officers yesterday seized over 30  plastic jerry cans, many of which were full of marine fuel.  

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the past, similar containers have been taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating  from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers. 

Acting on information provided by a member of the public, officers discovered the  containers in an old pre-war bunker off Europa Advance Road. 

An RGP spokesman said: “We are most grateful to the gentleman who alerted us to  fact that the old bunker was being used to store a large quantity of marine fuel. In  addition to denying this fuel to the individuals engaged in this appalling trade, we  have also removed the risk of fire or explosion for several innocent people working in  the vicinity of the bunker. 

“Again, we ask anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers to  contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200  79507. In an emergency, call 199. This information can be provided anonymously  and there is no need to give your personal details.”



