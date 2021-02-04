Information Provided By The Public Leads To Seizure Of Fuel Containers

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2021 .

Following last week’s appeal for information, RGP officers yesterday seized over 30 plastic jerry cans, many of which were full of marine fuel.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the past, similar containers have been taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

Acting on information provided by a member of the public, officers discovered the containers in an old pre-war bunker off Europa Advance Road.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are most grateful to the gentleman who alerted us to fact that the old bunker was being used to store a large quantity of marine fuel. In addition to denying this fuel to the individuals engaged in this appalling trade, we have also removed the risk of fire or explosion for several innocent people working in the vicinity of the bunker.

“Again, we ask anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507. In an emergency, call 199. This information can be provided anonymously and there is no need to give your personal details.”





