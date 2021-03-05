Four Arrested After Violent Incidents

The RGP have arrested four local males in connection with yesterday evening’s fight in Waterport Road which involved several individuals who were using sticks and metal poles. The investigation is ongoing, with further arrests being likely.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the last few days there have been a number of events, culminating yesterday evening in a fight in Waterport Road which involved several individuals who were using sticks and metal poles.

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) wish to reassure the public that incidents such as these will not be tolerated on the streets of Gibraltar. The RGP has already arrested four local males in connection with yesterday’s events and our proactive investigation is ongoing, with further arrests being likely.

Any members of the public who have photographs or phone footage of the incident in Waterport Road or related incidents are asked to upload them on the RGP website, https://www.police.gi/report-online, or to inform the RGP on 20072500.

The RGP’s message to the public is that it is taking these incidents extremely seriously and that it will pursue its investigations until all those responsible have been apprehended.





