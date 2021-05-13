Drugs seized during proactive searches of hotspots

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2021 .

As part of ongoing proactive work to disrupt the supply and misuse of controlled drugs in the community, Drug Squad and Operation Trojan officers this morning conducted a proactive search of the area of Green Lane.

As a result, they seized approximately 600g of cannabis resin, which had been concealed in the area in the form of individual wrappers each weighing approximately 100g.

On this occasion, RGP officers were supported by the GDP Drugs Dog “Molly.”

Enquiries are ongoing.