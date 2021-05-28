Three Women Plead Guilty to Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2021 .

Three women have pleaded guilty to Burglary today following two residential burglaries yesterday morning.

The women were arrested by Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) hours after the burglaries were committed in the Europa Walks area.

The following were then jointly charged with two counts of Burglary and appeared at the Magistrates’ Court today, where they pleaded guilty.

- Delia MENDEZ (38) of Laguna Estate

- Charine Ann GOMEZ (41) of Mid Harbour Estate

- Patricia DELGADO HERNANDEZ (34) of Naval Hospital Road

A substantial amount of the stolen property was recovered from their residences. The three women were released on bail pending sentencing.