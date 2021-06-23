Drugs Seizure At The Frontier

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2021 .

A 42-year-old Spanish national has been arrested at the frontier following the seizure of £300 of Class C Drugs yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Rocio Vanesa HEREDIA CARMONA, 42, of La Linea, was detained at the land frontier following a joint operation between RGP Drug Squad Detectives and HM Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team.

At about 1445hrs yesterday HEREDIA CARMONA was seen entering Gibraltar on foot and acting in a suspicious manner.

Plain clothes officers then detained her before finding 104 x Alprazolam tablets, with a street value of about £300, in her possession.

She was then charged with the following offences:

∙ Importation of a Controlled Class C Drug

∙ Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug

∙ Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug

She was remanded in Custody at New Mole House and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.





