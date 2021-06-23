Drugs Seizure At The Frontier
A 42-year-old Spanish national has been arrested at the frontier following the seizure of £300 of Class C Drugs yesterday.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
Rocio Vanesa HEREDIA CARMONA, 42, of La Linea, was detained at the land frontier following a joint operation between RGP Drug Squad Detectives and HM Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team.
At about 1445hrs yesterday HEREDIA CARMONA was seen entering Gibraltar on foot and acting in a suspicious manner.
Plain clothes officers then detained her before finding 104 x Alprazolam tablets, with a street value of about £300, in her possession.
She was then charged with the following offences:
∙ Importation of a Controlled Class C Drug
∙ Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug
∙ Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug
She was remanded in Custody at New Mole House and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.