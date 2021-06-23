Drugs Seizure At The Frontier

Written by YGTV Team on .

A 42-year-old Spanish national has been arrested at the frontier following the seizure  of £300 of Class C Drugs yesterday. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Rocio Vanesa HEREDIA CARMONA, 42, of La Linea, was detained at the land  frontier following a joint operation between RGP Drug Squad Detectives and HM  Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team. 

At about 1445hrs yesterday HEREDIA CARMONA was seen entering Gibraltar on  foot and acting in a suspicious manner. 

Plain clothes officers then detained her before finding 104 x Alprazolam tablets, with  a street value of about £300, in her possession. 

She was then charged with the following offences: 

∙ Importation of a Controlled Class C Drug  

∙ Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class C Drug 

∙ Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug 

She was remanded in Custody at New Mole House and will appear before the  Magistrates’ Court this morning.



share with Whatsapp