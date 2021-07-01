Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2021 .

A Spanish national has been given a £400 fine and was banned from driving for 14 months after she was arrested for drink-driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Elisabeth Navajas Plaim, 37, who is resident in La Linea, was handed the sentence by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Her arrest came after officers stopped her Spanish plated car as it headed north on Winston Churchill Avenue, at around 1am on Saturday the 24th of April this year.

The officers saw her driving in an erratic manner, swerving from left to right and in the middle of both lanes.

When stopped, she blew 68ug of alcohol on a roadside breath test – the limit is 35ug.





