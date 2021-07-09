RGP Appeal To The Public For Information Regarding Chaima Slim’s Disappearance

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2021 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police are aware that Saturday 10 July is the 13th anniversary of the disappearance of Chaima Slim, the 19 year old who hasn’t been seen since she was walking into Spain at around midnight on Sunday 10 July, 2008.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Chaima continues to be listed worldwide on INTERPOL’s Missing Persons database and the case is regularly reviewed by the RGP.

Unfortunately, no new information has been forthcoming during the past year but the RGP continue to appeal to the public for information regarding Chaima’s whereabouts.

Anyone with any information relating to her disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the RGP Duty Officer at Police Headquarters on 20072500.





