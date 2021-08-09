Knife Incident In Town

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2021 .

A man has been arrested following an incident in the centre of town. Just after 12 noon the RGP Control Room received a report of a man brandishing a knife at a business in Irish Town.

Shortly after, police received a second report of the same man brandishing a knife just outside the Hindu Temple on Engineer’s Lane.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Both RGP and GDP officers were dispatched to the area and at around 12:19 a man was arrested.

Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area of Engineer’s Lane while officers continue to search the area, which is a live crime scene and investigation.