Local Man Remanded After Guilty Plea

Written by YGTV Team on 13 August 2021 .

The man responsible for storing four containers of fuel in a property at Knights Court has today appeared in the Magistrates’ Court.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Paul Jesus BYRNE (48) pleaded Guilty to the Storage of More than 20 Litres of Petrol, in any Premises, Without a Permit.

He was remanded in HMP Windmill Hill until 2 September 2021 for pre-sentencing reports.