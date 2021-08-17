Teenager Injured Whilst Free Running

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2021 .

Police are warning people of the dangers of “Free Running,” after a teenager ended up in the Intensive Care Unit with extensive injuries at the weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

On Friday night officers were called to Reclamation Road after a member of the public reported that a man had fallen almost 7 metres from the Zoca Flank wall.

On police arrival, they found a 19-year-old local male lying on the floor, who was conscious, but was having difficulty breathing.

He was then taken to the A & E Department of Saint Bernard’s Hospital where doctors found he had multiple fractures, including a fractured skull and a punctured lung.

He was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, where he is currently stable.

Witnesses told the police that the man was practising free running when he slipped and fell from Zoca Flank wall.

The teenager managed to grab a tree branch on his way down, lessening the impact of the fall.

The news comes after RGP officers reported another sighting of youngsters practising the controversial sport on Sunday at Rosia Bay.

Also known as “Parkour,” the sport involves navigating urban spaces by climbing, jumping, balancing and running through buildings.

Experts say that those taking up the craze are risking their lives for social media glory.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Young people often think they’re invincible and don’t think through the potential consequences of their actions.

“It is clear that there could have been a very different outcome – he could have killed himself and whilst doing so, could have also caused injuries to pedestrians below.

“This sport is obviously now being practiced by persons in Gibraltar, so we would like to raise awareness as to the danger to those who take part in the activity and, potentially, to innocent passers-by.”





