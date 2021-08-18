Drink Driver Disqualified for Six Months

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2021 .

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 6 months and fined £250 for Driving Whilst under the Influence of Drink.

Donovan MARTINEZ, 36, of Alameda Estate, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It followed his arrest just after 04:30 on 5 June this year, when officers patrolling Line Wall Road saw MARTINEZ committing a traffic offence.

After stopping the vehicle, officers could smell alcohol on the breath of MARTINEZ, who then admitted to them that he had been drinking.

He then blew 51ug on the road side breathalyser test – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath

He was then arrested and later charged with Driving Whilst under the Influence of Drink.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We’d like to send a clear message to drivers that they are putting themselves and others at significant risk when getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol – and this behaviour will not be tolerated on Gibraltar’s roads.”

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.