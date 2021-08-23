Man Sentenced for Carrying Knife and Offensive Weapon

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2021 .

A man who waved a knife and wooden pole around whilst intoxicated in Laguna Estate has been sentenced to 130 hours of unpaid work.

Damian GONZALEZ, 42, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to Possession of Article with Blade or Point in a Public Place, Carrying an Offensive Weapon in a Public Place and Disorderly Conduct Whilst Intoxicated, at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The incident happened just before 11pm on April 19 this year, when the police Control Room received a number of reports from members of the public regarding a male waving the weapons around and shouting aggressively near Forbes House.

On police arrival, officers found GONZALEZ heavily intoxicated and after arresting him, found the metal pole and knife nearby.