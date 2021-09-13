Man Bailed on Charges of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Damaging Property At Local Hotel

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2021 .

James Cash (38), a UK national, appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Damaging Property to the Value of over £500.

At around midnight on 9/10 September, the RGP received a call from a local hotel which reported that a domestic altercation was taking place in one of their rooms.

At around 10:00 on 10 September, officers received a further call from the same Hotel with an allegation of criminal damage to the amount of £1,400 having been caused to this same room. The damage was discovered after the clients had checked out. Officers found blood on the walls of the room as well as signs of a disturbance.

Police attended the airport where they found the alleged victim who had multiple injuries to her face and bruising to her legs.

Officers located Cash in the area of the hotel and arrested him on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Damaging Property to the Value of over £500.

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning, Cash was bailed to reappear on 11 January on a cash deposit of £7,000 and an additional £7,000 in his own recognisance.