RGP Launches Victims of Crime Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2021 .

The Victim Support Team (VST) has today launched its ‘Victims of Crime Survey’ in which those who have been victims of crime in Gibraltar are asked for their feedback.

The Royal Gibraltar Police says it always strives to provide an excellent service wherever it makes contact with the public.

This feedback will allow the RGP to establish where they are meeting the public’s expectations and will also highlight any areas where the police might need to improve and develop its procedures.

The survey will take only a few minutes to complete and can be easily accessed by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/3AU12nA

Finally, it can be completed by calling the Victim Support Team on 200 46090.

The VST will also send the survey to all victims who have reported a crime by:

- Letter



- Email from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



- Via text message from 54085219



Responses to the survey will be treated in the utmost confidence and will not be shared with any third parties.

Pic: Detective Constable Stephen Cracknell, of the Victim Support Team