RGP Officer Charged With Assisting An Offender

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2021 .

An RGP officer was yesterday charged with one count of Assisting an Offender.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Wesley ALLEN, an RGP officer, was yesterday charged with one count of Assisting an Offender.

ALLEN will appear in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4th October.

He remains interdicted.