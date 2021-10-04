Two Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

Two local drivers have had their licences revoked after being sentenced for drink driving offences in the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the first case, Manuel Ballester, 41, of Varyl Begg Estate, was fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Just before 10pm on Monday July 12 this year, officers stopped Ballester after noticing his vehicle travelling at speed down Scud Hill and failing to stop at the Give Way sign on Rosia Road.

On approaching the vehicle, officers saw him passing a bottle of beer to his passenger.

He was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and blew 59ug.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

In the second case, Melissa Golt, 41, of Rosia Steps, was also fined £300 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Golt was stopped on Saturday August 14 at 1am, after police received reports concerning a vehicle driving in an “erratic manner” on Line Wall Road.

On stopping the vehicle, Golt showed signs of intoxication and blew 58 ug on a road side breathalyser.

She was then arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.





