Juvenile Charged With Six Burglaries
A 17-year-old local male will appear before the Juvenile Court today after being charged in relation to six burglaries.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
The burglaries all happened yesterday (Wednesday October 6) at locations including a church, a supermarket and various offices.
The juvenile was arrested early yesterday morning and an investigation was launched by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department.
Following a forensic examination from Crime Scene Investigators, the juvenile was then interviewed and charged with 5 counts of Burglary and 1 count of Attempted Burglary.
He will appear before the Juvenile Court later this afternoon.