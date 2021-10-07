Juvenile Charged With Six Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2021 .

A 17-year-old local male will appear before the Juvenile Court today after being charged in relation to six burglaries.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The burglaries all happened yesterday (Wednesday October 6) at locations including a church, a supermarket and various offices.

The juvenile was arrested early yesterday morning and an investigation was launched by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department.

Following a forensic examination from Crime Scene Investigators, the juvenile was then interviewed and charged with 5 counts of Burglary and 1 count of Attempted Burglary.

He will appear before the Juvenile Court later this afternoon.





