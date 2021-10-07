Juvenile Charged With Six Burglaries

A 17-year-old local male will appear before the Juvenile Court today after being  charged in relation to six burglaries.  

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The burglaries all happened yesterday (Wednesday October 6) at locations including a church, a supermarket and various offices. 

The juvenile was arrested early yesterday morning and an investigation was  launched by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department. 

Following a forensic examination from Crime Scene Investigators, the juvenile was  then interviewed and charged with 5 counts of Burglary and 1 count of Attempted  Burglary. 

He will appear before the Juvenile Court later this afternoon.



