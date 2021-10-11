Two Charged Following Assaults On Law Enforcement Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2021 .

Two local males have been charged after assaults on five law enforcement officers on Saturday morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Callum Brayson, 18, of Laguna Estate, and a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested shortly after the incident.

It follows a report just after 8am on Saturday from an anonymous member of the public, stating that individuals were being assaulted in Laguna Estate.

RGP officers attended and found that an off-duty male Customs Officer had been punched and kicked whilst on the ground and was suffering from cuts to his face and a bleeding nose.

These injuries required hospital attention. A female Border and Coastguards Officer, also off-duty, had been assaulted but had no visible injuries. The aggressors had fled the scene.

Police officers then attended a property elsewhere in Laguna to carry out further enquiries.

Within the property, officers found a juvenile, 16, and as they attempted to arrest him, the three officers were assaulted, receiving various injuries, which required medical attention. Brayson was arrested that same morning.

On Sunday morning, Brayson was charged with:

∙ Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

∙ Common Assault

∙ Two Counts of Threats to Kill

In addition, the juvenile was charged with:

∙ Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm

∙ Common Assault

∙ Three counts of Assault on Police

∙ Resisting Police

∙ Two Counts of Threats to Kill

Both will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning (11/10/21).





