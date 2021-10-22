Arrest After Cocaine Seizure

A local man has been arrested after cocaine and cash worth nearly £10,000 was seized by the RGP’s Drug Squad today.

The man, 44, was arrested after Drug Squad detectives, Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) and their Drug Detection Dog, executed a Search Warrant at a residence in the Mid Harbour Estate, just before 9am this morning.

During a search of the residence, officers located and seized approximately £5,830 and €1,530 in cash.

Officers then searched the man’s vehicle, where they found a single wrapper, containing a white powder, suspected of being cocaine, weighing about 15 grams, as well as 30 individual wrappers, also containing a white powder suspected of being cocaine, weighing approximately 30 grams, with a total street value of £2,700.

The man was then arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug With Intent to Supply and Possession of Criminal Property.

Following his arrest he was taken to New Mole House and interviewed by detectives in the presence of his legal advisor, after which he was bailed out pending further enquiries by police.