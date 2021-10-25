Gibraltar’s First ASBO Issued For Loud Music

25 October 2021

A local man has been given an Antisocial-Behaviour Order after continuingly playing loud music at his home.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Glendon Bocarisa, 43, of Varyl Begg Estate, was handed the ASBO by the Magistrates’ Court last Friday – and is only the second ASBO to be issued on the Rock.

It followed repeated complaints from neighbours who contacted the police about his music being played too loudly in the evenings and the early hours of the morning.

In the last six months alone, he was reported for the offence of Loud Music six times – with numerous more anonymous complaints from members of the public.

The ASBO means that Bocarisa will now be under tough restrictions for the next six months, preventing him from acting in an anti-social manner to the annoyance of other people living close to his home.

Should he break the conditions of the ASBO, he will be arrested and brought before the courts.

An ASBO is an order, given out by a court, to stop a person from behaving in certain ways or doing certain things.

Sergeant Calum Bruce, of the RGP’s Community Policing Team, said: “We are looking at issuing more ASBOs to those who make people’s lives a misery in our community. This will allow us to act against any individual who repeatedly causes anxiety to those who live around them.

“In the past some offences such as loud noise, were dealt with by reporting people for process, but they were not covered with a power of arrest. However, the ASBO comes with a power of arrest for any breach and will allow us to take more robust action against persistent offenders. Given the compact nature of our community, one person’s selfish behaviour can have a negative impact on the lives of hundreds of others and that’s something we want to put an end to.”

Sgt Bruce explained that the RGP is now working closely with the Housing Department after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by both agencies earlier this year.

He added: “This will enable us to identify and evidence complaints against individuals and prepare ASBO applications.

“But we also need the support of the community to report antisocial behaviour and supply us with impact statements, so we can take action against these selfish individuals. This will help us to help improve the lives of those affected by antisocial behaviour and raise the standard of living across Gibraltar.”

Antisocial behaviour can be reported to the police by calling 200 72500 or by making an online report at www.police.gi/report-online