Gibraltar’s First ASBO Issued For Loud Music

A local man has been given an Antisocial-Behaviour Order after continuingly playing loud music at his home. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Glendon Bocarisa, 43, of Varyl Begg Estate, was handed the ASBO by the  Magistrates’ Court last Friday – and is only the second ASBO to be issued on the  Rock.  

It followed repeated complaints from neighbours who contacted the police about his  music being played too loudly in the evenings and the early hours of the morning. 

In the last six months alone, he was reported for the offence of Loud Music six times – with numerous more anonymous complaints from members of the public. 

The ASBO means that Bocarisa will now be under tough restrictions for the next six  months, preventing him from acting in an anti-social manner to the annoyance of  other people living close to his home. 

Should he break the conditions of the ASBO, he will be arrested and brought before  the courts. 

An ASBO is an order, given out by a court, to stop a person from behaving in certain  ways or doing certain things. 

Sergeant Calum Bruce, of the RGP’s Community Policing Team, said: “We are  looking at issuing more ASBOs to those who make people’s lives a misery in our  community. This will allow us to act against any individual who repeatedly causes  anxiety to those who live around them.  

“In the past some offences such as loud noise, were dealt with by reporting people  for process, but they were not covered with a power of arrest. However, the ASBO  comes with a power of arrest for any breach and will allow us to take more robust  action against persistent offenders. Given the compact nature of our community, one  person’s selfish behaviour can have a negative impact on the lives of hundreds of  others and that’s something we want to put an end to.”

Sgt Bruce explained that the RGP is now working closely with the Housing  Department after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by both agencies  earlier this year. 

He added: “This will enable us to identify and evidence complaints against  individuals and prepare ASBO applications. 

“But we also need the support of the community to report antisocial behaviour and  supply us with impact statements, so we can take action against these selfish  individuals. This will help us to help improve the lives of those affected by antisocial  behaviour and raise the standard of living across Gibraltar.” 

Antisocial behaviour can be reported to the police by calling 200 72500 or by making  an online report at www.police.gi/report-online

