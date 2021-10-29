Three Year Sentence For Domestic Abuse

Written by YGTV Team on 29 October 2021 .

A local man has been sentenced to three years in prison for False Imprisonment and several assaults against his former partner.

Michael Menez, 25, of Naval Hospital Hill, was sentenced at the Supreme Court yesterday afternoon, after pleading Guilty to four counts of Common Assault and one count of False Imprisonment.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The court heard that on the evening of Friday May 7 this year, the couple had been travelling on a bus, when Menez hit the victim hard on her right ear with a bottle – knowing it would cause her pain due to an operation on her ears when she was a child.

Later that evening after returning to their home, Menez subjected the victim to a prolonged series of assaults, during which he punched her, tried to bend her front teeth inwards and then choked her for several minutes – with the victim stating that she thought she was going to die.

As a result, the victim received bruising to her neck and multiple areas of her body.

Following a call to the police Control Room from a neighbour, officers arrived at the scene and arrested Menez.

Sergeant Paul Clarke, of the Domestic Abuse Team (DAT), said: “Domestic abuse is totally unacceptable in any shape or form.

“This sentence today gives the victim closure and proves that we take domestic abuse seriously.

“Domestic abuse can have a significant psychological and emotional effect on the victim in both the short term, and for a considerable time going forward. Bruises heal, but the psychological effects continue long after.

“Our recently established Domestic Abuse Team is on hand to tackle perpetrators and provide long term support to victims of domestic abuse. It is essential that as many people as possible have access to support to ensure the right measures are

being taken to keep them and their families safe.”

The RGP’s DAT is formed of specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know anyone that is, you can contact the RGP’s domestic abuse team in confidence on:

DAT: 200 67001

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014





