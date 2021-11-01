Man Sent to Prison for Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2021 .

A man has been remanded in prison today after breaking into a restaurant at Queensway Quay Marina over the weekend.

Frederick Peire, 44, of Town Range, pleaded guilty to one count of Burglary at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

His arrest came after he was caught on CCTV breaking into The Lounge at 06:40 on Saturday morning.

During the burglary he stole three iPads, an iPad holder, a printer, a bottle of liqueur and broke a number of glasses – a total cost of £1,257.

After the burglary was reported to police, officers recovered the iPads, printer and iPad holder by tracking them.

Response Team officers then identified Peire on CCTV footage and arrested him yesterday at 16:15, before charging him later that evening.

He has been remanded in prison until later this month pending a pre-sentence report.

His most recent conviction was on September 7 this year, when he was sentenced for three burglaries and received a 12 week suspended sentence for 12 months.

That means that he will now serve the 12 week sentence in addition to any sentence arising from the burglary at The Lounge.