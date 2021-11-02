Disqualified Driver Banned Again

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2021 .

A local man who was already banned from driving has had his licence revoked for 18 months for drink driving.

William Dodd, 23, of Devil’s Tower Road, was also given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months today.

He was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning after pleading Guilty to Driving Whilst Disqualified, Driving Whilst over the Prescribed Limit and having No Insurance.

His latest sentence relates to his arrest just after 04:30 on Saturday 4 September this year, when officers stopped Dodd driving his vehicle in Landport Ditch Car Park.

On speaking to him, officers noticed his speech was slurred and that there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

He then blew 61ug/100ml on the road side breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of Driving Whilst over the Prescribed Limit. Later that morning, he blew 48ug/100ml at New Mole House Police Station.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

On doing background checks, officers discovered on the 1 February 2021, Dodd had already been disqualified for driving for 12 months.

It followed an incident on 30 January 2021, where he blew 53ug on a roadside breath test. He then failed to provide a specimen back at New Mole House – for which he received his original driving ban.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.