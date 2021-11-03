Man Charged For Driving Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2021 .

A local man has been charged following a vehicle stop in which a police officer was injured yesterday afternoon.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Stephen Bolaños, 27, of Edinburgh Estate, will appear in the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

His arrest followed an incident just after 3pm yesterday when officers saw Bolaños, a disqualified driver, driving a vehicle on Corral Road.

When police attempted to arrest Bolaños, he drove off. He was then arrested minutes later in the area of Wellington Front.

Last night at New Mole House, he was charged with:

∙ Driving Whilst Disqualified

∙ Resisting Police

∙ Failing to Stop

∙ Furious Driving