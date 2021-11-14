GSD Says Waterport Violence Is “Unacceptable”

Written by YGTV Team on 14 November 2021 .

The GSD has condemned the violent scenes near Waterport roundabout yesterday and says it fully supports the RGP in its investigative and enforcement actions in relation to that incident.

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “The scenes of disorder, violence and recklessness off the Waterport roundabout yesterday evening are shocking and unacceptable. The police are to be supported and congratulated in cracking down on these issues. This is not the Gibraltar we want for our children and families.

“Violent criminal behaviour cannot be tolerated and needs to be dealt with firmly.

“The brazen violence that was witnessed yesterday will have shocked many. Ordinary people, children included were exposed to danger and fear in a major public highway during the day. People will have visualised how they or their families could have been caught up in that violence and will find it simply unacceptable that this sort of behaviour should be going on our streets.”