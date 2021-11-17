Drugs Seized In Varyl Begg

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2021 .

Drugs with a street value of £3,380 were seized from a property in Varyl Begg Estate this afternoon.

Drug Squad detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs officers executed a search warrant at the house just after 1pm today.

Although the occupant of the residence was not at home at the time, the search was conducted in his absence, together with a Drug Detection Dog from HM Customs.

Following the search, officers seized cannabis powder weighing 220 grams, cocaine weighing 0.6 grams and a powder suspected of being amphetamines, weighing 150 grams.

The resident of the property, a local male, is now being sought by police and the seized drugs will be analysed prior to any charges being brought.