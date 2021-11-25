Disqualified Driver Sentenced to Eight Weeks in Prison

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2021 .

A local man who was caught driving whilst disqualified has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.

Paul Byrne, 48, of Witham’s Road, was initially banned from driving after he was arrested at 0940am on 7 July 2019, for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

At the time he was stopped by traffic officers for driving at speed and zigzagging across the road – catching the officers’ attention.

He then blew 84ug/100ml on the road side breath test (the legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath) and was later disqualified from driving for 36 months – until 19 February 2023.

Night shift officers then spotted him driving along Roger’s Road just after 0930pm on November 3 this month – and arrested him.

He was then taken to New Mole House where he was charged the same evening.

He was initially jailed by the Magistrates’ Court on November 4 this month, pending a pre-sentence report.

But this morning, he was sentenced after pleading guilty to the offences of Driving Whilst Disqualified and having No Insurance.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.