Man Fined for Possession of a Large Knife

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2021 .

A local man has been fined £400 after pleading guilty to possession of a large knife.

Julian Holgado, 30, of the Upper Town, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Just before 10pm on Monday 21 December last year, officers were called to a vehicle compound in Catalan Bay, following reports of a male acting aggressively towards the compound’s security guard.

When police arrived, Holgado was shouting at the security guard and becoming increasingly agitated – telling officers he would jump over the fence to get his car back, which had been towed away earlier that evening.

Officers then searched his car and found a knife – 18cm long – concealed in a leather sheath under the driver’s seat.

He was then arrested and later charged for Possession of a Bladed Article.