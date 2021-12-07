Driver Banned and Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2021 .

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £300 after being found guilty of Failing to Supply a Specimen.

Aidon Garcia, 27, of Castle Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Just after 3am on Monday 18 January this year, officers saw Garcia swerving and speeding in his car on Devil’s Tower Road, almost colliding with the pavement.

Night shift officers stopped his vehicle and gave him a roadside breathalyser test – where he blew 97 micrograms (ug).

The legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was then arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit, before being taken to New Mole House Police Station.

However, in the Custody Suite, he refused to provide a sample of breath, which is required as evidence in court.

As a result, he was arrested and later charged for Failing to Provide a Specimen.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.