Third Person Charged Following Assaults On Law Enforcement Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

A third individual has now been charged after several law enforcement officers were assaulted in Laguna Estate on Saturday 9th October of this year.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

On Saturday 11 December, Christian PEREZ (18) was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm in connection with an incident in which an off-duty male Customs Officer was punched and kicked whilst on the ground and suffered cuts to his face and nose. These injuries required hospital attention.

A female Border and Coastguards Officer, who had just finished her duty shift, was also assaulted but had no visible injuries.

The aggressors had fled the scene.

Police officers then attended a property elsewhere in Laguna to carry out further enquiries.

Within the property, the three RGP officers were assaulted, receiving various injuries requiring medical attention.

Callum BRAYSON (18) and a local juvenile were arrested and later charged with various offences including Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Common Assault and two Counts of Threats to Kill.

Christian PEREZ will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 December.