Man Charged With Multiple Money Laundering Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2021 .

A local man was charged with money laundering offences yesterday by detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit. The charges follow a complex cross-border financial investigation that started in 2017.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Vishal ASWANI, 36, an accountant, of Montagu Gardens, who has been on police bail since February 2020, was yesterday charged with:

Being concerned in an arrangement, which facilitated the use of criminal property by another and the use of approximately £4,779,159.26, the said being Criminal Property, between 2014 and 2020. Fraud by false representation in the sum of approximately £871,143.51 for having made a misrepresentation to the Income Tax office regarding his income between 2015 and 2019. Being concerned in an arrangement, which facilitated the use of criminal property by another, of €50,000 to purchase a Motor Vessel, the said €50,000 being the proceeds of Criminal Conduct, between 2015 and 2016. Being concerned in an arrangement, which facilitated the use of criminal property by another relating to the purchase of a Property in Ocean Village for approximately £1,075,000, the said funds being Criminal Property in 2018. Acquisition of criminal property relating to the use of approximately £125,000 to purchase 2 Vaults at Chatham Counterguard, the said £125,000 being Criminal Conduct in 2019.

In addition, Avinash RUPANI, 35, of Ocean Village, of Southease Ltd was also arrested and charged yesterday with the offence of:

Carrying out a regulated activity without authority by converting €2,105,430 in cash from Euro into Sterling for ASWANI.





