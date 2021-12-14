Man Charged With Multiple Money Laundering Offences

A local man was charged with money laundering offences yesterday by detectives  from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit. The charges follow a complex cross-border financial investigation that started in  2017. 

A statement from the RGP follows below: 

Vishal ASWANI, 36, an accountant, of Montagu Gardens, who has been on police  bail since February 2020, was yesterday charged with:  

  1. Being concerned in an arrangement, which facilitated the use of criminal  property by another and the use of approximately £4,779,159.26, the said  being Criminal Property, between 2014 and 2020. 
  2. Fraud by false representation in the sum of approximately £871,143.51 for  having made a misrepresentation to the Income Tax office regarding his  income between 2015 and 2019. 
  3. Being concerned in an arrangement, which facilitated the use of criminal  property by another, of €50,000 to purchase a Motor Vessel, the said €50,000  being the proceeds of Criminal Conduct, between 2015 and 2016. 
  4. Being concerned in an arrangement, which facilitated the use of criminal  property by another relating to the purchase of a Property in Ocean Village for  approximately £1,075,000, the said funds being Criminal Property in 2018. 
  5. Acquisition of criminal property relating to the use of approximately £125,000  to purchase 2 Vaults at Chatham Counterguard, the said £125,000 being  Criminal Conduct in 2019. 

In addition, Avinash RUPANI, 35, of Ocean Village, of Southease Ltd was also  arrested and charged yesterday with the offence of: 

  1. Carrying out a regulated activity without authority by converting €2,105,430 in  cash from Euro into Sterling for ASWANI. 



