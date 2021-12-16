GDP Assists RGP In Annual Drink Driving Campaign

Gibraltar Defence Police have commenced their annual Drink Driving Campaign in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The GDP will be assisting the RGP with the campaign within and in the vicinity of MOD property.

Sergeant Dylan Borastero, said: “Please act responsibly, be safe and if you are going to have a drink, do not drive. Drink driving can have life changing consequences. Don’t take any chances, leave your car at home. If you suspect that a driver has been drinking, contact the RGP on 200 72500 at the earliest opportunity. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”