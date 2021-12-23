Fixed Penalty Notices Issued For Breaking Covid Regulations

Two locals have been issued with £300 Fixed Penalty Notices for being in  breach of the Government’s COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements  yesterday. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The local woman, 20, and separately, a local man, 23, had each been unable to  provide proof of taking an arrival swab test within 24 hours of their arrival at Gibraltar  Airport. 

Under current regulations, all passengers aged 12 and over arriving in Gibraltar by  air are required to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival and are required by  law to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received. 

Also yesterday, a local woman, 20, was reported for process having been seen  socialising in town centre bars despite being aware that she had tested positive for  Covid-19.



