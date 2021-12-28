Juvenile Charged with Three Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 28 December 2021 .

A 17-year-old local male will appear before the Juvenile Court this week after being charged in relation to three burglaries.

The burglaries happened on the 3 October and the 26 and 27 of December at several locations including a bar in Ocean Village.

The juvenile was arrested yesterday after an investigation by Response Team officers.

The teenager was then interviewed and charged today with three counts of Burglary.

He will appear before the Juvenile Court on Thursday 30 December and will remain at New Mole House until then, as his bail was refused.